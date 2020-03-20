CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,579 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 604,449 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after buying an additional 462,855 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,454,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of International Paper by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 160,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

