Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 73.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was up 73.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $11.39, approximately 11,301,470 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 3,435,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Specifically, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders have bought a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

The company has a market cap of $815.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cinemark by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 139,884 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 671,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,290 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.