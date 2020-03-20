Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Atrion worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

ATRI stock opened at $656.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $672.54 and a 200-day moving average of $733.28. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $592.55 and a 12 month high of $948.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

