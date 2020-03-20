Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 149.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Columbus McKinnon worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $21.88 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $468.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

