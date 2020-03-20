Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of EnPro Industries worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 337,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 111,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $677.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

