Citigroup Inc. Has $716,000 Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Providence Service worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Shares of PRSC opened at $56.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $610.04 million, a P/E ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.371 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRSC. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.