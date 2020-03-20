Citigroup Inc. Has $732,000 Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Buckle worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Buckle Inc has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $702.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

