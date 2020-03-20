Citigroup Inc. Has $745,000 Position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

SXC stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $292.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

