Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 171.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Haynes International worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75,283 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $18.79 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $228.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

