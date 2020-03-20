Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DNB Markets cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSE SFL opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ship Finance International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

