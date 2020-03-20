Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 223.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skyline were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Skyline by 346.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Skyline in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyline by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline alerts:

SKY stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. Skyline’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.