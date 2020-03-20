Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,487 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 260,034.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 743,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 671,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 939.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 292,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $6,365,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $17.69 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

