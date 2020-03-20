Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kadant by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,992 shares of company stock worth $3,791,465 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti dropped their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

NYSE KAI opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

