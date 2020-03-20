Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,006 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 97,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $20.04 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

