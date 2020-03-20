Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,364 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $125.56 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

