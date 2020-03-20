Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 431,759 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 682,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 124,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

