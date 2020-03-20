Citigroup Inc. Sells 35,000 Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 7.50% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of POTX opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

