Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,602 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $567,112.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024 in the last 90 days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. Sidoti lowered their target price on Steelcase from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:SCS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.