Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,916 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of QuinStreet worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QNST stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $374.29 million, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,830. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.