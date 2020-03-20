Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

PJC stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

