Citizens Financial Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

