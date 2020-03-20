Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

