Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.61. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.