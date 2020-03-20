CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

CNO opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

