CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNX Midstream Partners were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNXM shares. TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Midstream Partners Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

