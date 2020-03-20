Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 150.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCB. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of CCB opened at $9.78 on Friday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $64,080.00.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

