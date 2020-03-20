Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.63.

TSE CCA opened at C$97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.54. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$83.78 and a 12 month high of C$120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$586.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 7.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

