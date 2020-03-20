Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.58.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

