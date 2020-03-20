Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.08

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.08 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 459222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

CUF.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

