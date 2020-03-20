Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

In related news, CEO Rex L. Smith III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,518 shares of company stock valued at $39,320.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $4.50 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

