Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 1,700. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Computacenter traded as low as GBX 967 ($12.72) and last traded at GBX 991 ($13.04), with a volume of 185190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,263 ($16.61).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Computacenter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,625 ($21.38) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,699.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,537.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

