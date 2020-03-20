Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,483 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,164,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,332,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

