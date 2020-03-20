Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNCE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

CNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

