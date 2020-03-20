Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $76.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Concho Resources traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 637893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CXO. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Concho Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 723,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

