Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.00. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 443.94% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

