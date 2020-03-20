Contrasting Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Titan Medical (OTCMKTS:TMDI)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvectra and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.13

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvectra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nuvectra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra -99.08% -58.23% -34.01% Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nuvectra and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 1 2 0 2.67 Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nuvectra presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 48,175.86%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Nuvectra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvectra has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

