Contrasting Revolve Group (RVLV) and Its Competitors

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Revolve Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 8 7 0 2.47 Revolve Group Competitors 255 936 2647 90 2.65

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.85, suggesting a potential upside of 125.27%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 32.47%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 14.21 Revolve Group Competitors $15.45 billion $487.33 million 15.76

Revolve Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.68% -18.82% -6.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolve Group rivals beat Revolve Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

