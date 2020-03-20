Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 133,487 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $2,244,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 76,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

