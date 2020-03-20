CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of CorMedix worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CorMedix by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 64.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $2.50 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

