Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.43

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1404352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

