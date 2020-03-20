COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on COVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

