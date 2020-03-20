Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of CBRL opened at $69.94 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,389,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

