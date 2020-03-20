Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 383,347 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,458 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,155,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 366,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 366,505 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 299,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.