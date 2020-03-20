Credit Suisse AG Has $5.68 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 858,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,859,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST opened at $61.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,979. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.