Credit Suisse AG Has $5.77 Million Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 171,181 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of ABR opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In related news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

