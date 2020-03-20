Credit Suisse AG Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.87% of Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLTI opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

