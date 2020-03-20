Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 333.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.68% of HealthStream worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $662.81 million, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

