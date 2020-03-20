Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.02% of Briggs & Stratton worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 558,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGG opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

