Credit Suisse AG Purchases 213,558 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,558 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.24% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

RRD stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.68. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

