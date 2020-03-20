Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of F.N.B. worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

